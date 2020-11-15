Natural gas source discovered in Assam by Oil India

A natural gas source has been discovered in Assam by the public sector company, Oil India. Oil India has discovered natural gas at well Dinjan-1 in Tinsukia Petroleum Mining Lease (PML) situated in the upper Assam.

It is revealed that the well encountered about 10 meters of hydrocarbon-bearing sands. Upon being put through a test, it produced gas at a rate of 115,000 standard cubic meters on a daily basis.

“The well encountered multiple sands in Kopili, Narpuh and Lakadong+Therria formations with a total net pay of about 10 m. On testing, a 3-m Lk + Th sand at a depth of 3614 m, it produced gas at 115,000 SCMD (Standard Cubic Meters Per Day) through 5 mm bean with FTHP (Flowing Tubing Head Pressure)– 3750 psi (Pound-force per square inch)”, Oil India said in a statement.