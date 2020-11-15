‘Need a miracle’: Health condition of legendary actor worsens

The health condition of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee has worsened. The doctors treating the veteran actor has informed that his health condition is is ” grave and really critical”.

“The situation is not that good. His condition has deteriorated. The neurological condition is the worst since his admission. The GCS count is around five. An EEG examination showed very little activity in the brain. There were no convulsions though. His heartbeat rate was very high but it has now been controlled. His blood pressure was also high. For the first time his oxygen requirement has gone up,” said Dr Arindam Kar, head of the team of doctors treating Chatterjee.

Soumitra Chatterjee was hospitalised on October 6 after he tested positive for Covid-19. Chatterjee tested negative on October 14 but his neurological system was affected by Covid encephalopathy.

Chatterjee, one of the most celebrated actors in West Bengal, has received several awards and honours, including the Padma Bhushan, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France’s Legion of Honor. He is best known for his collaboration with Oscar-winner auteur Satyajit Ray and the Feluda series.