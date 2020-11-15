Oman opened land borders for passengers

Oman has opened its land borders. Oman has opened its land borders with UAE. The Supreme Committee in Oman has announced this.

Travel is allowed for Omanis and residents as long as they adhere to the announced procedures when travelling and upon returning to Oman. Expatriates with valid residence visa will be allowed to return to Oman.

All the passengers entering Oman through all border ports should obtain a PCR coronavirus test of no more than 96 hours prior to entering the Sultanate.

Passengers should also undergo the same test upon arrival in the Sultanate and a 7-day quarantine as well as a PCR test to be conducted on the eighth day.