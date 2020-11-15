“Prodigy”; 7-year-old grabbed the title ‘Grandmaster of Writing’

Seven-year-old Abhijita Gupta recently released her first book, ‘Happiness All Around’, has been recognized as the world’s youngest author by the International Book of Records. She has also been given the title of the ‘Grandmaster in Writing’ by the Asia Book of Records. Her book is a collection of short stories and poems with well-thought-out illustrations. Her stories and poems were written revolve around her parents and grandparents, nature, and friendship, among other subjects.

Anupriya Gupta, Abhijita’s mother, has told the media, “To our surprise, she wrote the whole story with only one or two spelling mistakes. We were shocked when we came to know about her capability.” The first story she wrote was The Elephants Advice and her first poem was A Sunny Day both are included in the book. “Since nursery, I have been adjudged as one of the outstanding performers in drawing and coloring competitions in school. I feel relaxed when I do it,” says Abhijita, who studies at Presidium School, Indirapuram.