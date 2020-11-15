See how positive psychology improves workplace

Generally speaking, positive psychology espouses the good life. It takes an acute interest in positive subjective experiences such as well-being, joy, optimism and hope.

Every employee, even private or government, tramp through the door just before 9am and settle at their desks in a grey, airless office. Thus there’s not an opportunity for career development and flexible working. Such an environment would never be enjoyable and productive.

The positive business psychologist, Rob Baker said, “Positive psychology can be defined as a scientific approach focusing on the positive and optimal aspects of human life such as wellbeing, happiness and thriving.” He also explains, “Positive psychology as a discipline applies to all areas of life, and there are many subfields looking at how to create and foster happiness, wellbeing and thriving in different aspects of our lives and society such as education, coaching, work and therapy.”

Promoting morale in the workplace has long been believed to boost productivity, though the benefits may have a broader reach than simply the bottom line.