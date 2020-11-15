Several houses damaged in massive fire

Several houses were damaged in a massive fire that erupted in a slum area. The fire broke out in the slum area in Gauranga Nagar locality in Nivedita pally in Kolkata’s New Town. As per reports, around 30 shanties were damaged in the fire. No causality has been reported.

The authorities has started a probe to find out the reason behind the fire. The fire was brought in control after many hours of work by fire tenders.

Another five incident was report on Kolkata just four days back on November 10 in which around 20 shanties were completely gutted. The fire had broken out in Kolkata’s Topsia area.