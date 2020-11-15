Six youths drowned in two incidents

Six youth were drowned in two separate incidents. The incidents were reported from Telengana. Four youths drowned in the Godavari river while swimming while two others drowned in Nizamsagar project late on Saturday.

The youths hailing from Venkatapuram Mandal in Mulugu district had drowned in the Godavari . Police had recovered bodies of Tummu Tartik and Ramavarapu Prakash. The search operation for finding out bodies of Anvish and Srikanth is going on.

In the second incident., two youths drowned in the Nizamsagar project. They were part of a five member group from Kalleru Mandal in Kamareddy district. They reached the Nizamsagar project to take bath. While bathing near a flood gate, two youngsters ventured into deep water and downed.

Police and fire force had recovered the body of Suneer. While a search was on for another drowned youth Shiva.