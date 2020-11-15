Thousands of Pashtuns gathered together to protest against Pakistan Government

North Waziristan: Thousands of Pashtuns gathered together to participate in a protest against Pakistani “brutalities” in the form of “extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and unlawful detentions.” Pashtuns form 15% of the population and are the second largest ethnic group in Pakistan. The Pashtuns are facing genocide in the hands of the Pakistan army as a large number of civilians are killed and many are victims of enforced disappearances. They allege that Pashtuns are becoming victims at the hands of the Pakistan army and the terrorists in the region.

In May, Arif Wazir, a leader of the PTM, was severely wounded and later he succumbed to his injuries.

Though Pakistan media is silent about the protest, journalists and activists from across the country have tweeted about the “massive gathering”. “Long Live Resistance…….Good to see people of formerly FATA standing up for their rights which have been curbed for decades,” journalist Mubashir Zaidi tweeted. An activist said that Pashtun youth are rising against the human rights abuses they face.