3 people including minor boy killed, 4 injured in LPG cylinder explosion

Nov 16, 2020, 07:59 am IST

In a tragic incident, at least 3 people including a minor boy aged 8 and his mother were killed and 4 others were injured as a wall collapsed after a domestic LPG cylinder exploded. The accident took place at a house in Arani area in Tiruvannamalai  district in Tamil Nadu.

A wall that divided portions of the house between the landlord and a tenant besides that of a neighbour collapsed after the LPG cylinder exploded. The LPG cylinder exploded due to gas leak.

The dead were identified as J Kamatchi, the tenant, and her son J Hemanath, and neighbour S Chandra.  The injured were identified as  Kamatchi’s husband M Janakiraman and another son J Suresh, D Mukthabai and her 15-year old daughter D Meena.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced an ex-gratia  of Rs two lakh each to the families of deceased and Rs one lakh each to severely injured and Rs 50,000 to those who sustained injuries.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

