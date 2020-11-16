Arrest warrant issued against BJP state president

A court has issued an arrest warrant against BJP state president. A court in Burdwan has issued an arrest warrant against BJP West Bengal state president, Dilip Ghosh. The warrant was issued for allegedly making derogatory comments about police.

On November 4, last year Ghosh attended a public meeting in East Burdwan. And in the meeting he had reportedly said police pays money to the ruling party and the entire department is in corruption.

“The police officials in this state are completely inundated in corruption. Without bribe no one gets a job in police. For promotion as well, one has to pay bribe. From SP to OC, everyone takes bribe and the entire amount goes to the Trinamool Congress fund”, said Dilip Ghosh in the meeting.

Also Read: This state has become a centre of terrorists, and anti-nationals

A police personnel had lodged a complaint against Ghosh for allegedly maligning the police administration’s image. In February, police submitted a charge sheet . The court had granted the appeal and issued the arrest warrant against Ghosh.

“A case is being registered against me everyday. I haven’t yet heard of this one. If there is an arrest warrant against me, I’ll appeal for bail”, Dilip Ghosh responded to the news.