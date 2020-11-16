Parties and fight clubs in Manhattan and Brooklyn were also closed down this weekend for violating pandemic rules.

Even before pandemic, the amateur fight would have been illegal, but with corona virus cases spiking in the city, it risked perilous underground event. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said, “Bars, restaurants, gyms, house parties, that’s where it’s coming from, primarily.” He had tightened restrictions in the state in order to control virus infection. Private indoor and outdoor assembling statewide are now limited to 10 people, and gyms, bars and restaurants must close every evening at 10 p.m.

Kevin O’Hanlon, owner of Rogue Space, said, “We’re about being a positive influence in the community, and this is not something I’m proud of at all.” Yesterday, the organizers of the events did not respond to requests for comment or could not be immediately reached. As per report, three men, including a security guard, were arrested for violating an emergency executive order.