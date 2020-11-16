Covid-19 Updates: 691 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 1210 new coronavirus cases along with 691 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in UAE. The recovery rate has reached at 95.3% and the fatality rate has improved to 0.4%.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 150,345. The total recoveries had reached at 143,252. The death toll stood at 530. At present there are 6563 active cases in UAE.

As many as 126,916 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE. Thus the total tests done in the country has climbed to over 14.97 million.