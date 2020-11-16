‘Diwali at Sea’: Indian Navy released video of missile tests from warships: Watch it here

The Indian Navy has released videos of missile tests from warships. The Indian Navy released the videos on Diwali. The Indian Navy captioned the videos shared on social media as ‘Fireworks at Sea’.

The Indian Navy has released the videos of test firing of BrahMos cruise missile, rockets, anti-ship missiles and torpedoes form the warships. Indian Navy’s fighters, Mig-29Ks, can be seen firing flares in the video.

The Navy tested BrahMos cruise missile from its indigenous stealth destroyer INS Chennai on 18 October in the Arabian Sea. Uran anti-ship missile was test fired from the Indian Navy’s Veer-class missile corvette INS Prabal on 23 October.

BrahMos:

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was developed as a joint venture between India and Russia and takes its name from two of the most famous rivers in the respective countries- Brahmaputra (India) and Moskva (Russia).

Kh-35 ‘Uran’:

This missile can take down a 5,000-tonne warship with a single hit. It can be launched from either aerial platforms or surface vessels. The missile has an operational range of about 130-300 kilometer.