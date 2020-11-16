“Dubai Tram Turns 6” ; First Tramway Project Outside Europe.

Dubai: The Dubai Tram has turned six years on Wednesday and it has so far transported close to 32 million riders since its launch on November, 2014.

As per the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Tram has become a beneficial addition to the public transport network in the emirate. Extending over 10.6km, the tram which links 11 stations, namely JBR 1, JBR 2, JLT, Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai Marina, Marina Towers, Mina Seyahi, Media City, Palm Jumeirah, Knowledge Village and Al Sufouh has maintained a total of 31,720,472 riders from November 2014 untilthe end of September this year.

RTA stated that Dubai Tram is a “safe and convenient mass transit operating the popular areas for tourists, visitors and residents.The Tram has improved the integration of public transit means and fewer traffic congestion in the emirate, mostly in places covered by this essential service. It delivers an advanced transit service that boosts the faceof Dubai as a tourist and entertainment destination,” the RTA added.Dubai Tram offers a connection to Dubai Metro at two stations on Sheikh Zayed Road, Damac Properties and DMCC. The integration of the tram with the Metro and public buses has contributed to the comprehensive growth of public transport ridership in Dubai. The tram operation has resulted in zero fatalities and decreased carbon footprint by 81 per cent since its takeoff in 2014, according to the RTA.

For added amenity to travellers, RTA has provided some tram stations with covered/air-conditioned pedestrian bridges to serve riders and residents on both sides of the road. Two footbridges were made on Al Sufouh Street, while two more join the opposite sides of Tecom and Dubai Marina Mall to secure safe pedestrian crossing.The tram stations, meanwhile, have facilities for seniors and people of determination, in complement to offering bike racks and benches.

Dubai Tram won the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart Government Award as the best new service in 2015. Dubai Tram is also the first tramway project outside Europe powered by a ground-based electric supply system developing along the entire distance of the track. It is also the world’s first tramway that uses platform screen doors at passenger stations, providing ultimate convenience, safety and security for passengers, while at the same time protecting the quality of the air-conditioning in the interiors of both, the stations as well as the carriages.