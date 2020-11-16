Four killed in road accidents

Four persons were killed in two separate road accidents. The accidents took place in Haryana.

in the first incident, two people lost their lives as the Mahindra Scorpio SUV, they were travelling crashed into a divider near Chhichhrana village in Sonepat. The deceased were identified as Pankaj and Ajit Kumar from Rohtak in Haryana.

The second accident took place on the National Highway 44 near Karnal. Two people were killed as a truck hit their canter. The deceased were identified as Kuldeep Singh hailing from Hoshiarpur in Punjab and Bhim Singh, from Jharkhand. They were transporting some raw material from their Daruhera plant to Una in Himachal Pradesh.