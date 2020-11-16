DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Four killed in road accidents

Nov 16, 2020, 12:16 pm IST

Four persons were killed in two separate  road accidents. The accidents  took place in Haryana.

in the first incident, two people lost their lives as the Mahindra Scorpio SUV, they were travelling crashed into a divider near Chhichhrana village in Sonepat. The deceased were identified as Pankaj and Ajit Kumar from Rohtak in Haryana.

Also Read: ‘Newly-wed couple killed 10 days after marriage.’ Read more!!!

The second accident took place on the National Highway 44 near Karnal. Two people were killed as a truck hit their canter. The deceased were identified as Kuldeep Singh  hailing from  Hoshiarpur in Punjab  and Bhim Singh, from Jharkhand. They were transporting some raw material from their Daruhera plant to Una in Himachal Pradesh.

 

 

 

 

Tags
Nov 16, 2020, 12:16 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button