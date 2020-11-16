Grand daughter’s birthday; Picture collage by Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan announced the ninth birthday of his grand-daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with a special collage of nine pictures of Aaradhya.

The picture, shared by Bachchan consists of one picture each from Aaradhya’s growing years starting from a picture from the time when she was a baby to the most recent picture of the star kid. He wrote in the caption of the picture, “Happy birthday Aaradhya..all my love.”

Aaradhya’s birthday has usually been a day of merrymaking at the Bachchan bungalow. Accustomed to marking her birthday with make-believe Disney characters, Aaradhya, however, will bring ninth with low-key celebration, in the wake of the pandemic this year. Her birthday will be restricted to cutting cake.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ sharing screen space with actor Ayushmann Khurrana. He will next be seen alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Mouni Roy for Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’. He is hosting quiz game-show Kaun Banega Crorepati, currently.