Gulf country issues clarification on sponsorship system for expats

A gulf country has issued a clarification to its decision earlier announced on sponsorship system for expats. Saudi Arabia has announced this. Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Saudi Arabia has issued the clarification.

The ministry has set eight conditions for the eligibility of expatriate workers to transfer job without their current employer’s consent. They are the following:

1. Absence of a documented work contract with the current employer within three months from the worker’s entry into the Kingdom.

2. If an employer fails to pay the worker’s wages for three successive months.

3.Absence of employer because of travel, imprisonment, death or any other reason.

4. Expiry of worker’s work permit or residency permit (Iqama).

5. If an expat lodges a complaint about employer’s involvement in business licensing fraud (tasattur), provided that the worker is not involved in tasattur.

6. If a worker has proof that his employer is involved in human trafficking.

7. If there is a labour dispute between a worker and his current employer, and the employer or his representative failed to attend two sessions of litigation despite being notified of the hearing dates or failing to attend two sessions for amicable settlement of disputes

8. If the current employer mentioned he wants the worker to leave.

Earlier this month, Ministry of Human Resource and Social Development in Saudi Arabia has announced the ‘Labour Relation Initiative’. As per this, expats working in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to change their employer and request Exit/Re-Entry Visas without the employer’s consent. The new reforms will come into effect in March 2021.