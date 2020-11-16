I am fortunate that I got opportunities to unveil ‘Statue of Unity’ and ‘Statue of Peace’: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled the ‘Statue of Peace’. Prime Minister unveiled the ‘Statue of Peace’ in Rajasthan’s Pali via video conferencing. The statue was unveiled to mark the 151st Jayanti celebrations of Jainacharya Shri Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj.

“Both Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Jainacharya Vijay Vallabh Ji dedicated their lives to the service of nation. I’m fortunate that I got opportunities to unveil statues of both the leaders (‘Statue of Unity’ and ‘Statue of Peace’),” PM Modi said.

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unveil ‘Statue of Peace’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that India has always shown the path of peace, humanity, non-violence, and fraternity to the whole world, which is now again looking towards our country for this guidance.

Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj was a Jain monk who lived from 1870-1954. He worked fervently for welfare of the masses, spread of education and elimination of social evils. He was also a writer who had written poetry, essays and devotional hymns. He also supported the freedom movement and the cause of Swadeshi.