“Land dispute”; 80-year-old opened fire on three men; video surfaces

An 80-year-old man in Tamil Nadu has been arrested after he opened fire on three men over a land dispute. The octogenarian has been taken under custody and the local police had launched a probe towards the shooting. The incident happened at 10.30 am in Appar street in Palani, Dindigul district. The CCTV footage from the spot had captured the shocking scenes where 80-year-old Natarajan was seen casually lifting the gun and shooting at three men standing on the side of the road.

He shoots two rounds of bullets at the two men of which one had fallen on the road and after witnessing a shooting that happened in the broad daylight, another elderly man from the opposite side of the road was seen throwing a log at the shooter, however, the latter had started targeting the third man and the third man was seen fleeing the spot. While Subramani got shot in the stomach, Palanisamy has got shot on the hip. The reports say that both the injured persons have been getting treated at a Madurai hospital. Natarajan has now been arrested and the police had launched the probe.