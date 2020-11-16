Salute! A month after a 5-year-old boy’s salute becomes the Internet sensation; ITBP honours the Ladakh boy.[Watch]

New Delhi: A month after a 5-year-old boy’s video of “kadak” salute to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) soldiers in Ladakh becomes the Internet sensation with its enthusiasm and cuteness, the paramilitary force honoured him today. Nawang Namgyal, 5, is a lower kindergarten student in one of the border villages in Ladakh’s Chushul area.

Salute! Happy and inspiring again… Nawang Namgyal, the 5 years old student of LKG salutes Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans near a border village in Ladakh. #Himveers pic.twitter.com/aoA30ifbnU — ITBP (@ITBP_official) November 15, 2020

They have now honoured him with a custom made ITBP uniform, and filmed him doing drill at the camp. This video, shared with the title “Happy and inspiring again!”, is also winning hearts on the internet. The original video, taken by an ITBP officer, shows the boy saluting the soldiers who correct his posture and stance.