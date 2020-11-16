See how COVID-19 is impacting food security and nutrition

The COVID-19 pandemic is a health and human crisis threatening the food security and nutrition of millions of people around the world. Hundreds of millions of people were already suffering from hunger and malnutrition before the virus hit and, unless immediate action is taken, we could see a global food emergency. In the longer term, the combined effects of COVID-19 itself.

As per report, the country state prices of vegetables including staples and basic commodities are on the rise. The measures to control or mitigate COVID19 outbreaks are already affecting global food supply chains. The pandemic have significant impact on the manufacturing and supply aspects, demand only went down slightly when companies discharged their employees and people tightened their spending of food.

The vast majority of the world’s population takes its food from local markets, and food security and nutrition remain highly susceptible to disruption. The high levels of unemployment, loss of income, and rising food costs are also making access to food difficult for many. Prices of basic foods have begun to rise in some countries at a time when people have less money in their pockets.