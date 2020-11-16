Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approves new visa rule

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has approved the new visa rules in UAE. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum had approved the ‘Golden Visa’.

As per the new ‘Golden Visa’, scheme more professionals will be given 10-year residency visas in the country. 10-year golden residency visas will be allowed for more classes of professionals.

Also Read: UAE eases more coronavirus restrictions

As per the new decision, all PhD holders will get Golden Visa. All professionals who hold a PhD, engineers specialized in computers, electronics, programming, electricals, electronics and active technology and doctors will also get the Golden Visa. People who are get high scores (3.8 or more) in approved universities will also get the golden visas.

Today, we approved granting the 10-year Golden Visa to all PhD holders in the UAE. Also, the Golden Visa will be granted to top graduates from UAE-accredited universities with a GPA of 3.8 and above. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 15, 2020

“The golden Visas will also be provided to people who hold degrees specialized in Artificial Intelligence, big data and Viral epidemiology,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

UAE Golden Visa will also include UAE-based physicians as well as engineers in the fields of computer science, electronics, programming, electricity and biotechnology. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 15, 2020

Other categories granted UAE Golden Residency are specialists in AI, big data, virology, epidemiology & UAE’s high school top graduates and their families. We are keen to embrace talent that drives future development and this is only the beginning. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 15, 2020

“Other categories granted UAE Golden Residency are specialists in AI, big data, virology, epidemiology & UAE’s high school top graduates and their families. We are keen to embrace talent that drives future development and this is only the beginning”, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

.@HHShkMohd:Today we approved the granting of the 10-year golden visa to all PhD holders, all doctors, engineers in the fields of computer engineering, electronics, programming, electricity and biotechnology, as well as graduates from accredited universities who score 3.8 & above — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 15, 2020