Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approves new visa rule

Nov 16, 2020, 06:48 am IST
UAE-Prime-Minister-rescued-European-family-desert

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has approved the new visa rules in UAE. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum had approved the ‘Golden Visa’.

As per the new ‘Golden Visa’, scheme more professionals will be given 10-year residency visas in the country.  10-year golden residency visas will be allowed for more classes of professionals.

As per the new decision, all PhD holders will get Golden Visa. All professionals who hold a PhD, engineers specialized in computers, electronics, programming, electricals, electronics and active technology and doctors will also get the Golden Visa.  People who are get high scores (3.8 or more) in approved universities will also get the golden visas.

“The golden Visas will also be provided to people who hold degrees specialized in Artificial Intelligence, big data and Viral epidemiology,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

“Other categories granted UAE Golden Residency are specialists in AI, big data, virology, epidemiology & UAE’s high school top graduates and their families. We are keen to embrace talent that drives future development and this is only the beginning”, Sheikh  Mohammed tweeted.

