“The Mandalorian” character Baby Yoda on board with astronauts in SpaceX’s spaceship…

The Crew-1 astronauts selected Baby Yoda as their “gravity indicator” for their journey in the SpaceX Dragon capsule. The four astronauts launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 in the Crew Dragon capsule called Resilience from Kennedy Space Center in Florida Sunday evening. It will take about 27 hours for Resilience to reach the ISS, in the meantime, the astronauts revealed their companion as none other than this year’s character: Baby Yoda from the Disney+ show “Mandalorian.” The Japanese and American astronaut crew had kept Baby Yoda a secret until reaching zero-gravity. NASA and SpaceX would also not reveal who the fifth passenger was until the astronauts were ready.

After the astronauts got situated for the night, Glover told SpaceX mission control, “Baby Yoda says you guys can come back on board” indicating they can turn the cameras back on inside the spacecraft The first astronauts to launch with SpaceX in May, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley got a little help from their sons when they selected their gravity tool, in the form of a sparkly dinosaur nicknamed Tremor. On the first Crew Dragon flight to the space station without astronauts, SpaceX sent an Earth-shaped stuffed animal called Earthy. A few hours into their spaceflight the green robbed stuffed Baby Yoda could be seen floating among the astronauts inside the Crew Dragon.