This state has become a centre of terrorists, and anti-nationals : BJP

The BJP had accused that the state has become a hub of terrorists and anti-nationals. BJP West Bengal state president, Dilip Ghosh has said this. He also accused that the situation in West Bengal is worse than Kashmir.

” The other day six Al-Qaeda terrorists were arrested from Aipurduar in North Bengal. A network has been formed in several places of the state. Even Bangladesh leader Khaleda Zia has said the terrorists are being trained in India and sent to Bangladesh to create disturbance. This state has become a centre of terrorists, and anti-nationals. They are coming here from other places and taking shelter. The situation of Bengal is now worse than Kashmir”, said Dilip Ghosh while addressing a BJP rally.

Also Read: ‘RSS has been actively supporting the community during Covid-19’

“Even my name was included in the hit list of the anti-nationals. I have been attacked in Jaygaon in Alipurduar district where Rohingya Muslims were placed. If you watch the video of the incident carefully, you can identify them through their appearances that they are not from Bengal,” said Ghosh.

“It is extremely alarming that a number of political events are giving shelter to the terrorists and anti-social parts”, added the BJP leader.