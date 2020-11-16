“Tighten the anti-virus measures amid global pandemic”; Kim Jong Un

Today, KCNA said, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered a tightening of state emergency anti-corona virus systems in the face of the worldwide pandemic, as he presided over a meeting of the politburo of the ruling Workers Party.

North Korea had tested over 12,000 people and reported no confirmed cases of the corona virus, as of early November, according to the World Health Organization. WHO said, “A total of 6,173 people, eight of whom were foreigners, were detected as suspected cases and 174 people were quarantined in the last week of October.”

As per report, more than 54 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel corona virus globally and 1,312,334? people had died. Kim had declared to embark on an 80-day campaign to attain its goals in every sector before a congress in January to decide a new five-year plan.