Barak Obama said, “Michelle would leave me”

The Former US President Barak Obama appears to have ruled out a job in Joe Biden’s cabinet as he joked that his wife Michelle would leave him.

While speaking in an interview on November 15th morning, , Obama was asked what advice he might have for his one-time vice president, Biden. He said that the 46th President-elect doesn’t need his advice and added that he will, however, help him in any way that he can. Obama also said that he is not planning to suddenly work on the White House staff. Biden, who has worked under Obama from 2009-2007, is preparing to become the 46th president in January.

In the same interview, Obama also backed his active campaigning of Democrat Joe Biden, his former US vice president. He also said that the circumstances in the nation warranted his public criticism of his successor, something that former US presidents usually refrain from doing.

Obama said, “It is not my preference to be out there.” “I think we were in a circumstance in this election in which certain norms, certain institutional values that are so extraordinarily important, had been breached. That it was important for me, as somebody who had served in that office, to simply let people know, ‘This is not normal.’”