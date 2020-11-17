Egyptian Scuba diver set record by staying under water for 145 hours…Read more!!!

A scuba diver from Egypt has achieved something that even the legends of scuba diving would not dare to do so. Saddam Al-Kilany submerged himself in the Red Sea for over 145 hours (6 days) in a bid to set a new world record. A short clip of his attempt has now gone viral on social media.

As per reports, Saddam made the attempt off the coast of Dahab. The officially recorded time was 145 hours and 30 minutes. With this, he surpassed his own personal best of 121 hours that was set back in 2017. He also broke the current world record of 142 hours and 47 minutes, which was set by Cern Karabay in 2016.

Although 145 hours is much more than the current world record, Saddam’s attempt hasn’t been formally confirmed yet by Guinness World Record. Saddam said his original plan was to stay submerged for 150 hours. But due to health concerns, he was taken out four-and-a-half hours early.