‘Government Engineer’ Arrested For Child Sexual Abuse!!!

New Delhi: The CBI has captured a junior employee of the Uttar Pradesh government for sexually abusing around 50 children over a 10-year period, and sharing, or selling, photographs and videos of child sexual abuse material to pedophiles around the world through the darknet.

The CBI started the abused children, who are between five and 16 years old, came from three districts across the state Banda, Chitrakoot, and Hamirpur. The accused, who has been identified as Rambhawan, a resident of Chitrakoot district, was captured from neighboring Banda and will be produced before the concerned court today. Sources said the CBI will pursue police custody as they believe he was not functioning alone.

Raids on the accused’s residence exhumed eight mobile phones, around ? 8 lakh in cash, sex toys, a laptop, and other digital proof, including a considerable volume of child sexual abuse material. Scrutiny of e-mails discovered on the laptop indicated he was in contact with several others (both Indian and foreign nationals) to transmit CSAM. During interrogation the accused told investigators he bribed the children with mobile phones and other electronic gadgets to assure they remained silent about his activities.

Recently a data unleashed by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) exhibited that over 100 children are sexually molested in India every single day; this is a 22 percent leap from the previous year, NCRB data showed. Crimes against children have risen more than six times between 2008 and 2018 – from 22,500 documented cases to 1,41,764 two years ago. According to the report, UP recorded the second-highest number of child rapes (2,023).

The darknet which the accused used to sell or share child sexual abuse materials directs to a hidden network within the internet that can only be accessed with specific software configurations and is used to exchange pornographic content or encounter in other illegal activities. In August the government flagged “misuse” of the darknet at an online conference of BRICS nations (Brazil, India, Russia, China, and South Africa) and called for real-time data sharing among member states to help crack down on illegal activities routed through this space.