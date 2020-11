Gold prices continue to fluctuate in the state. Today, the sovereign fell by Rs 240 to Rs 37,840. The price of a gram is 4730 rupees.

The decline in prices in the global market was also reflected in the domestic market. Gold prices fell for the third day in a row in international markets. Spot gold is trading at $ 1,876.85 an ounce.

At the National Stock Exchange, gold fell by 0.43 per cent to Rs 50,546 per 10 grams. There has been a similar decline in the price of silver.