Congress turns back at Gupkar Alliance; J&K DDC Polls to expose BJP….

New Delhi: The Congress asserted that it was not a part of the Gupkar alliance and was contesting the district development council elections in Jammu and Kashmir to “expose” the BJP through democratic means.

“The Congress party is not part of the ‘Gupkar Alliance’ or the ‘People’s Association for Gupkar Declaration’,” he said. Surjewala attacked Home Minister Amit Shah and accused him and other ministers of the Modi government of making “mischievous” statements and trying to push a “fake narrative” by making baseless assertions on Jammu and Kashmir.

His reaction came after the BJP targeted the Congress, saying it should make clear if it agrees with the “anti-national” views of the NC and the PDP. Amit Shah said the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is an “unholy global alliance” that along with the Congress wants to return to the era of terror and turmoil.

Surjewala said, “The Congress favours democratic elections in Jammu and Kashmir and for this purpose, the Congress Party is contesting the District Development Council (DDC) polls to expose the anti-people face of the BJP in a democratic manner.”

“The Congress party will never accept that the identity, integrity, or Tricolour of the nation will be put to any harm. Nor has Congress accepted nor will it accept any foreign interference in the internal affairs of India including Jammu and Kashmir. The glorious history of India for 70 years is a witness to this resolve of the Congress,” he said.