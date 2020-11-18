Covid-19 Updates: Total recoveries crossed 112,000 in Oman

The total recoveries in Oman has crossed 112,000. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country. 411 new coronavirus cases along with 568 recoveries and 10 deaths were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate in Oman has improved to 92.5%. The fatality rate is at 1.1%.

Also Read: 452 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait

The total confirmed coronavirus cases in Oman have now touched . The total recoveries in the country has climbed to 112,014. . The death toll had reached at 1,360. The number of active cases in the country is 7735. This is only 6.4% of the total confirmed cases in the country. 128 patients were admitted in the Intensive Care Units.