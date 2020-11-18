Covid-19 Updates: Total recoveries crosses 1.45 lakh in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 1292 new coronavirus infection cases along with 890 recoveries and 4 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally has climbed to 154,101. The total recoveries mounted to 145,537. The death toll rised to 542. At present there are 8022 active cases in UAE. The active cases is now at 5.2% of the total confirmed cases.

The recovery rate in UAE has improved and reached at 94.4%. The case fatality rate is at 0.4%.

116,396 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total Covid-19 tests done in UAE has reached at 15.2 million.