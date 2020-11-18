Foreign Minister resigns amid protests over ceasefire

Armenia’s Foreign Minister submitted his resignation amid political turmoil that has engulfed the country following a ceasefire deal for the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh that calls for ceding territory to long-time adversary Azerbaijan. The Moscow-brokered truce halted the fighting that killed hundreds, possibly thousands, in six weeks, but stipulated that Armenia turn over control of some areas its holds outside Nagorno-Karabakh’s borders to Azerbaijan.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. That war left not only Nagorno-Karabakh itself but substantial surrounding territory in Armenian hands. The agreement was celebrated in Azerbaijan, but sparked mass protests in Armenia, with thousands of people taking to the streets and demanding that the country’s Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinian, step down and the deal be invalidated. Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan’s resignation was announced by his spokeswoman. Anna Nagdhalyan posted his handwritten resignation letter on Facebook shortly after Mr. Pashinian said in parliament he decided to dismiss him.