Former governor passes away; PM Modi condoled the demise of the veteran BJP leader

Panji: Mridula Sinha, the first woman Governor of Goa, has died at 77. She was a senior leader of the BJP. She was also a renowned Hindi writer. She served as Governor of Goa from August 2014 to October 2019. She was also a former president of BJP Mahila Morcha and also the former chairperson of Central Social Welfare Board (CSWB), Ministry of Human Resource Development.

She had actively participated in ‘Samagra Kranti’, led by Jai Prakash Narayan. Sinha had written more than 46 books in various disciplines. Her contributions include ‘Jyon mehandi ko rang’ (novel), ‘Nayi Devyani’ (novel), ‘Gharwaas’ (novel), and many more. She has also written a biography on the late Rajmata Vijayraje Scindia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other leaders expressed condolences over Sinha’s demise.

Nov 18, 2020, 06:37 pm IST

