Khushboo Sundar met with a road accident; escapes unhurt

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar escaped unhurt after she met with an accident in Tamil Nadu when she was on her way to Cuddalore district to participate in a “Vetri Vel Yatra”. “Met with an accident near Melmarvathur… a tanker rammed into us. With your blessings and God’s grace I am safe,” she tweeted. Police arrested both drivers for rash driving.

Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us.With your blessings and God's grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen pic.twitter.com/XvzWZVB8XR — KhushbuSundar ?? (@khushsundar) November 18, 2020

The accident took place in the town of Melmarvathur in Kancheepuram district, about 97 km from the state capital Chennai. Khushbu Sundar, 50, changed camp from the Congress and joined the BJP just months before the Tamil Nadu polls. In her resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, she wrote that she felt “pushed and suppressed” by people who had no connection with ground reality. Soon after joining the BJP, she has become a prominent face of the party in Tamil Nadu.

Request the press to understand that a container rammed into me and not the other way. My car was on the move in the right lane and this container came from nowhere and rammed into me. Police are investigating n questioning the driver to rule out any foul play. — KhushbuSundar ?? (@khushsundar) November 18, 2020