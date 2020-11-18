DH Latest NewsDH NEWSCelebrities DHTamil NaduLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesmembers and peoplePolitics

Khushboo Sundar met with a road accident; escapes unhurt

Nov 18, 2020, 01:26 pm IST

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar escaped unhurt after she met with an accident in Tamil Nadu when she was on her way to Cuddalore district to participate in a “Vetri Vel Yatra”. “Met with an accident near Melmarvathur… a tanker rammed into us. With your blessings and God’s grace I am safe,” she tweeted. Police arrested both drivers for rash driving.

The accident took place in the town of Melmarvathur in Kancheepuram district, about 97 km from the state capital Chennai. Khushbu Sundar, 50, changed camp from the Congress and joined the BJP just months before the Tamil Nadu polls. In her resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, she wrote that she felt “pushed and suppressed” by people who had no connection with ground reality. Soon after joining the BJP, she has become a prominent face of the party in Tamil Nadu.

Tags
Nov 18, 2020, 01:26 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button