State government announces date of reopening of colleges and universities

The Uttar Pradesh state government has announced the date of reopening of all higher educational institutions in the state. The colleges and universities in Uttar Pradesh will reopen from 23 November.

As per the guidelines issued, the higher educational institutions will reopen with 50% attendance of students on a roster basis. The guidelines include wearing face masks, using hand sanitizers, and maintaining social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

Also all institutions will have to make provision for thermal scanning and hand wash basins for both students and staff. Students who will attend colleges and universities will not be allowed to share books, notes, and laptops as well. Students, teachers, and staff who are living in the containment zones will not be allowed to enter the institutions.