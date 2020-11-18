Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end at record high

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in gain. Domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended higher and touched record high. As per market experts, this was due to positive opening of Asian markets and sustained foreign fund inflows.

8 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,615 shares ended higher while 1,156 closed lower on the BSE.

BSE Sensex ended 227.34 points or 0.52% higher at its record closing of 44,180.05. NSE Nifty settled at 12,938.25 higher by 64.05 points or 0.50%.

The top gainers in the market were Mahindra and Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, Hindalco, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank .

The top losers in the market were ITC, Titan TCS, Bharti Airtel, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Unilever, Dr Reddy’s Labs, ITC, Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra and Sun Pharma.