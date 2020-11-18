Students of oxford university votes to ban beef and lamb from campus canteen….

Students at Oxford University have voted to ban the selling of beef and lamb at the campus canteen. The students’ union passed a motion by a two-thirds majority at the weekly student council. The reason for the ban is because of the impact of meat on climate emissions.

Ben Farmer, representing charities and the community at the union, said: ‘I welcome the mandate to engage the university on this important issue. It is important to recognise that food-based changes may not be possible for every student or staff member at the university. Further, food-based changes are just one part of changes we’d like to see the university make to tackle the climate crisis.’

‘The banning of beef and lamb at university-catered events and outlets is a feasible and effective strategy to help the university meet its revised 2030 goal. A change at the university level will open the gates for similar change at the college level. The university has a commitment to anti-racism, and this requires urgent action to minimise greenhouse emissions.’

The Oxford motion says the union should ‘request fortnightly meetings with the university authorities to advocate for the adoption of a university policy surrounding meat reduction and removal’.