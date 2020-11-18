Terrorists lobbed grenade at Pulwama; 12 civilians injured

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists lobbed a grenade on a joint team of Police and CRPF in Kakapora, in Pulwama, today. The grenade missed the target and exploded on road. In this incident, twelve civilians received splinter injuries and were shifted to a hospital for treatment. “Today at about 17.45 hrs [5.45 pm] Pulwama police received information about a terror crime incident at Main Town Kakapora area of Pulwama where terrorists hurled a grenade upon CRPF bunker,” the police said in a statement.

The police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of the law. “Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime,” the statement further reads. Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off and a search is underway to nab the attackers.