In a tragic incident, 4 people were lost their lives and 4 others were injured in a in a plastics factory. The explosion took place in West Bengal’s Malda district on Thursday.

According to the police, the blast was reported from Sujapur area of Malda district of the state, at around 11 am.

“Four factory workers were killed and four others critically injured in the explosion that ripped the establishment apart”, said police .