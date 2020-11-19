BJP office burnt in West Bengal

An office of BJP has burnt in West Bengal. A BJP office in North 24 Parganas district was gutted by fire. BJP accused that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was behind the incident. TMC has denied the allegation.

The BJP office located at Babanpur under Barrackpur Lok Sabha constituency was burnt on Wednesday night.

“BJP has now reached all corners of Bengal, we have unparalleled support by the public throughout the state. TMC’s long run of violence and Appeasement politics is now destined to end!” BJP National Secretary Arvind Menon tweeted.