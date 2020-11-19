Lucky number fetches Australian 1 million dollar in Dubai Duty free draw

Eleanor Paterson, an Australian national has joined the long list of $1 million winners when the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draws were held on Wednesday at Terminal 2 Departure of Dubai International Airport.

Paterson said that she buys a DDF ticket once every three months. She said, “I heard about the duty free Promotions when I used to work as a nurse in Saudi Arabia. We used to fly via Dubai enroute to Australia. I have been purchasing these tickets since then.” “I am excited, grateful and cannot believe that I have won.” She is so happy to consider ‘3’ as her lucky number and always chooses tickets with the numeral 3.

Paterson is the 5th Australian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.The draw was conducted following social distancing by Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, Ramesh Cidambi, Chief Operating Officer, Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President – Marketing and Mona Al Ali. Senior Vice President – Human Resources.

Paterson also said, “Is this a coincidence or pure luck? I just told my wife that I will win today, and I received your call at the same time. I’m so happy and forever grateful to Dubai Duty Free.”