Man tries to escape from the FBI in James bond style. Know what happened later

Matthew Piercey, 44, a California man accused of financial crimes, briefly tried to escape from the FBI tried. He first fled by car and then used a ‘sea scooter’ to hide from agents underwater in a frigid lake. Agents noticed his bubbles on the surface for around 25 minutes before he emerged and was handcuffed. Sea scooters were used for the underwater battle in the 1965 James Bond film Thunderball and have been employed by real-life militaries around the world.

Officials said that when they moved in to arrest Mr. Piercey he fled in a pickup truck, twice driving off the road before he was seen jumping into the lake near the city of Redding with a strange device in his hand. Investigators say that he and his business partner Kenneth Winton used funds invested in their companies, Family Wealth Legacy and Zolla, to pay for personal expenses and that few liquid assets remained for them to return to clients. Mr. Piercey is charged with wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering, and witness tampering and is facing 20 years in prison.

