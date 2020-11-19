DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHLatest NewsDiseases & RemediesNEWSEntertainmentSpecialHealth

‘Mask is compulsory during this pandemic’: Picture of a pet lizard wearing a mask goes viral….

Nov 19, 2020, 07:49 am IST

A tweet showing a pet lizard wearing a tiny face cover has netizens amused online. Twitter user @xxxmenstruacion from Puerto Rico recently shared two images of a man with his pet lizard clicked at a shop.

The golden lizard, most likely a bearded dragon, was seen resting its head and front legs on the man’s shoulder and wearing a tiny mask with two strings tied around its neck.

Impressed by the “‘responsible” owner of the lizard, netizens got talking on how people should not take recuse to excuses to avoid wearing a mask to stop the transmission chain of Covid-19, which ha skilled over a million people worldwide.

