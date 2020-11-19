‘Mask is compulsory during this pandemic’: Picture of a pet lizard wearing a mask goes viral….

A tweet showing a pet lizard wearing a tiny face cover has netizens amused online. Twitter user @xxxmenstruacion from Puerto Rico recently shared two images of a man with his pet lizard clicked at a shop.

The golden lizard, most likely a bearded dragon, was seen resting its head and front legs on the man’s shoulder and wearing a tiny mask with two strings tied around its neck.

Holy shit pic.twitter.com/cLLcjemqBl — the ass slinging slasher l OF (@xxxmenstruacion) November 16, 2020

Impressed by the “‘responsible” owner of the lizard, netizens got talking on how people should not take recuse to excuses to avoid wearing a mask to stop the transmission chain of Covid-19, which ha skilled over a million people worldwide.