“My weight is down to 81 from 92,” Kapil Sharma revealed that he lost 11 kilograms

Kapil Sharma, the permanent guest of Kapil Sharma Show, recently posted a behind the scenes video from the set of the show featuring Govinda, revealed that he has dropped 11 kgs.

The show host revealed that he reduced his weight only after taking advice from doctors as he had got hurt from a slipped disc, as he spoke with Govinda’s daughter Tina about the pitfalls of drastic weight loss.

Then he announced that he has reduced his weight by 11 kgs. When Archana asked him how much weight he has lost, he said he was 92 kgs and now he is 81 kgs.

Kapil also joked, “Ye apna content bana rahi hai Instagram keliye. Baaton mein lagaya hua hai, chalo ham to chalte hain.” His nephew Krushna Abhishek said, “I learnt about Chi Chi mama coming on the show around 10 days ago. Since Sunita mami wasn’t accompanying him, the team thought that I would have no qualms performing. However, the incident has left a bad taste in my mouth. Last year, she didn’t want me to perform in front of them, but this time, I had reservations.”