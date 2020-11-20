‘Aquaman’ actor Jason Momoa calls 7-yr old fan who is battling cancer….

A brave young Massachusetts boy who was overwhelmed with excitement when he opened an Aquaman toy, got an even bigger surprise. Seven-year-old Danny Sheehan Face-Timed with Jason Momoa, the star of the movie “Aquaman”.

“Hi Aquaman,” Danny said. “I’m so excited.” “Hi Beautiful boy,” Momoa said smiling. “I’m excited.” “Oh my God! My favorite one! I LOVE AQUAMAN!” Danny shouted when he opened the present during a recent family photoshoot. Danny was diagnosed with Pineoblastoma, a very rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, and Leptomeningeal disease, cancer in the cerebral spinal fluid.

Momoa called Danny and posted the video on his Instagram page. “I have been hearing about you all over, from all of my friends,” Momoa said. “And I wanted to call you and say hi and see how you’re doing.” “I’ve been riding on dolphins and it’s super fun,” Momoa said. “We should try it sometime.”

Momoa also said he would give Danny one of his tridents and invited him to the filming of “Aquaman 2” in London next year.