Emirates Airline launches new offer

Dubai based air carrier, Emirates Airline has announced ‘special fares’. The new special offer is offered to passengers travelling to a range of destinations across Africa, Europe and the Far East. The offer is valid for bookings starting November 18 until November 29, 2020, for travel until May 31, 2021.

The Emirates Airline has came with this offer as the residents in UAE will enjoy long holiday weekend, winter break. UAE residents will enjoy a long five-day weekend on the eve of the Commemoration Day and the UAE National Day.

UAE residents will have one-day holiday on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 to mark the Commemoration Day, followed by a two-day break on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 and Thursday, December 3, 2020.