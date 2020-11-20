‘Freak Accident’: 71-year-old man dies after falling into campfire

A man in Georgia was killed in what authorities called a “freak accident” after he tripped into a fire while trying to stand up from his chair.

Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said in a news release, Robert Ratliff Jr., 71, died in a fire off the highway in Franklin on November 14.He said, “Our investigators believe Mr. Ratliff was getting out of his camping chair when he stumbled into the fire.” “This freak accident gives us heavy hearts as we pray for the loved ones impacted and we continue to investigate this case.”

As per report, Ratliff had been staying at the property for about two weeks, according to the property owner, and on November 14, the owner returned from a hunting camp around 7 p.m. to find the fire. The incident happened on the 12000 block of Highway 100 in Heard County and Ratliff’s death was reported by the property owner. The State Fire Investigations Unite will investigate alongside the Heard County Sheriff’s Office, Heard County Fire Department, Heard County Coroner’s Office and Forestry Unit.