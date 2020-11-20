Govt imposed night curfew from Friday night to Monday. Know more

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Government decided to impose a night curfew in Ahmedabad city over the weekend from Friday night to Monday in a bid to stem the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in Gujarat’s largest city. Ahmedabad city has been witnessing a spike in coronavirus disease cases since the beginning of this month.

“Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation declared night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am every day from tomorrow in order to control the spread of COVID-19. The situation was reviewed late at night and it has been decided that a complete curfew shall be imposed from today night 9 pm till Monday morning at 6 am in the city of Ahmedabad,” a government order reads. The Gujarat government has also decided to postpone the reopening of schools and colleges in the state, which were earlier proposed to reopen from November 23.

Here’s all about the Ahmedabad curfew:

1. The curfew will start from Friday at 9 pm and end on Monday at 6 am, it is a 57-hour-long weekend curfew.

2.Only shops selling milk and medicines will be allowed to remain open.

3. Additional 900 Covid-19 beds have been made available at four government-run hospitals in and around Ahmedabad.