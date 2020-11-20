Gujarat imposes night curfew in three more cities with strict regulations !!!

Gujarat; To control the Covid-19 spread in the state, the Gujarat government Friday declared that night curfew from 9 PM to 7 AM will be levied in Rajkot, Vadodara, and Surat. The order comes a day after the government had declared a “complete curfew” in Ahmedabad city from Friday night till Monday morning with only permitting the working of milk and medicines shops.

Pursuing the claim, the Madhya Pradesh administration also asserted that it will set a night curfew – from 10 PM to 6 AM– in five cities including Bhopal, Indore, Ratlam, Vidisha, and Gwalior to constrain the advancement of Covid-19 cases. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was today issued a trial dose of the potential coronavirus vaccine Covaxin in Ambala. The human trial of Covaxin had started at Rohtak’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in July.

Read More ; ‘Rs 1000’ for 2 doses of Oxford COVID-19 !!!

India’s COVID-19 caseload exceeded the 90-lakh mark on Friday with 45,882 new cases, while the recoveries increased to 84.28 lakh going the national recovery rate to 93.6 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has also decreased to 1.46 percent. There are 4,43,794 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which constitutes 4.92 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.